Two acres of amphitheater property in North Augusta set as permanent recreation space

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta is solidifying its use of the new amphitheater in the City.

The amphitheater in Riverside Village has been built for about a year. It was completed during the pandemic last year. Now City leaders are getting around to start booking it with regular events.

“Since last summer, when it opened a number of residents and visitors visit the amphitheater on a daily basis, bringing their pets, their children, their picnic blanket, and they enjoy on a regular basis,” Assistant City Administrator Rachelle Moody told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

This week, City Council dedicated two acres of the space to be permanent recreation space. The City would not be able to use the space for anything but recreational activities, including concerts.

“It’s simply a requirement that we have by the federal government based on some grant monies that we’ve received in prior years that required the City to permanently designate certain areas as dedicated recreation space,” Moody shared.

Because of money received from the federal land and water conservation fund years ago, the City was forced to make that distinction. Property within Northview Park and Riverview Park were also given up. “The City had to identify the property of equal or greater value that we could designate as a permanent recreation space. So this has been a process that we’ve been working on for a while now. It’s just finally come together,” she said.

Meanwhile, if the resolution needs to be changed for whatever reason, the City Council would then hear another resolution to make any necessary adjustments.

The City will hold a dedication for this amphitheater coming up on April 24. The event will including an evening of music featuring headliner Ed Turner and Number 9.

The Sharon Jones amphitheater is open for rental by anyone residents or visitors. “You can do some pretty amazing events in the amphitheater. We hope in the future to have other concerts, other free events that are open to the public because this is a public amenity and we want everyone to be able to enjoy it,” Moody shared.