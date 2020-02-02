Two accidents hinder traffic on major Augusta roads the night of the big game

UPDATE (6:11 p.m., 02/02/2020) – Dispatch confirms that first-responders are still on scene at both accidents.

No word on the extent of or number of injuries.

Augusta (WJBF) – Two accidents with injuries are being reported on a busy night of traffic in the city of Augusta.

The first, reported at 5:31 p.m., is at Deans Bridge Road and Bobby Jones Expressway on the on-ramp.

The second accident, reported at 5:33 p.m. and involving a motorcycle, is at Diamond Lakes Way and Windsor Spring Road.

Law enforcement in both states are warning drivers of potential threats to safety while travelling roadways during Superbowl 2020, due to an increase in drunk driving incidents and accidents, with arrests and crashes climbing significantly the night of the big game.