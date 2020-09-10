Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — – Ten miles separates two Aiken County convenience stores that sold Powerball® tickets worth $50,000.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials made the announcement September 10.

The tickets, which came within one number of winning last Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot, were purchased at Sprint Foods #725 on Sand Bar Ferry Rd. in Beech Island and the Kangaroo Express #3253 on Atomic Rd. in Jackson.

The two ticket holders matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number to win $50,000.

Powerball® – Saturday, September 5

15 – 21 – 22 – 27 – 47 Powerball®: 7

More than to 10,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. Of these, more than 5,000 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.