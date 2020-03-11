TSPLOST part of effort to save Lock and Dam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Early voting now underway for Georgia Presidential Preference Primaries but not on the ballot for voters to see could be the future of Lock and Dam.

It’s what’s facing Georgia voters in the Augusta area the Democratic primary, the Republican, primary, or voting Non Partisan, with all three ballots are asking if voters want to extend the Transportation Sales Tax.

“What about the T-Splost did you even look at that?”

“I did, I’m not familiar with the area so it must be important they put it on the ballot” said voter Michael Goring.

Also important for the Augusta area the future of Lock and Dam.

“I do not want that to be completely destroyed we need that depth in the river,’’ said Erroll Hatcher.

The Corp’s plan is to replace Lock and Dam with a rock fish passage,

But Congressman Rick Allen has legislation that would rebuild the dam, but that’s going to require outside funding,

“Both cities and the state have agreed to participate in the funding that’s mainly for the repair of the Lock and Dam,” said Congressman Allen.

This takes us back to the T-SPLOST where Augusta has included 10 million dollars for Lock and Dam as part of its 295 million dollar package of projects.

“We’ve been planning for this the past year as we’ve been working through T-SPLOST there is money allocated early on to contribute toward Lock and Dam and saving it maintaining Augusta’s pool so I’m glad to see Rick Allen is pushing that on the Federal Level,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But Augusta’s contribution depends on T-SPLOST getting approved.

“Did you know there’s ten million in the T-SPLOST for Lock and Dam did you even know that?”

“No that’s remarkable. Well certainly we could use it,” said Hatcher.

Congressman Allen saying his legislation should be ready by June, that will be well after its been decided if the TSPLOST is extended,in Augusta George Eskola WJBF Newschannel six.