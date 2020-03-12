TSPLOST 2020 on the ballot for the 10-year renewal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -T-SPLOST is on this year’s 2020 Georgia ballot.

It’s a one-cent sales tax, renewed every 10 years, that goes towards transportation projects across the CSRA.

This vote effects 13 counties behind the Georgia state line to increase the connectivity of our roads, and as Columbia County Chamber President, Tammy Shepherd says, our quality of life.

Some of the biggest projects we’ll be seeing on this year’s TSPLOST list is Hardy McManus Rd and Hereford Farm Road.

Lewiston Rd. And Horizon West Parkway has been on the list for the last 10years and is currently under the design process.

If this vote doesn’t pass, Shepherd says property taxes will most likely go up for businesses and residents.

Columbia County Chamber, President, Tammy Shepherd, says, “it takes 7 years to build a major road and by passing it now, then it allows the counties to go ahead and do some of that pre-design work, so that once it starts they can actually go ahead and break ground.”

This vote will go from 2023 to 2032. Early voting is going on until March 20th. The election is March 24th.