Tropical Depression Sally floods parts of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Commuters heading to work and school were met with heavy traffic and even heavier rain as Tropical Depression Sally passed through Augusta.

Some drivers in the city’s Medical District found themselves stuck in knee-high water. One woman told NewsChannel 6 the water rose so fast she had to escape by climbing out her car window. Meanwhile, people who work in nearby offices worried the water wouldn’t recede by the end of the day.

“I’m afraid if I leave, I can’t get back or get back in,” Elizabeth Frails said.

Firefighters assist driver stuck in flood water near Augusta University

Conditions were also dangerous near Augusta University’s Health Sciences campus where three nearby streets flooded. Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic, trying to steer drivers away from flooded areas. But some drivers tried their luck with flood water.

“It’s crazy how many cars were just driving through anyway,” Caitlin Carter, a nursing student, said. “They were speeding through and trying to get out fast.”

The storm led some AU professors to cut class short and the university to temporarily shut down its shuttle service.

“There was so much rain they sent us home because all the roadways are flooded,” Ashley Freitag, a nursing student, said. “Most of us rely on the shuttles to get in between campuses, and they’re completely shut down because of the flooding.”

Flooding receded late Thursday morning, allowing crews to begin cleaning up debris and traffic to resume.