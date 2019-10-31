Trick-or-treating at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

The halloween fun started early at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Each year they host hundreds of kids in costumes who are bussed from schools across the county. It is hard to tell who has more fun the sheriff’s deputies and staff or the kids.

“This time we have 11 schools coming. We get a great turn out every year. The kids love it, the employees love it, we dress up, we decorate the office,” says Sgt. William McCarty. “It’s such a fun time of the year for them. They get to use their imaginations and we just love being a part of this and being able to make their halloween just that little bit more special.”

We all remember the grown ups who gave out the full size candy bars. At the sheriff’s office, that stop is with the sheriff himself. Sheriff Roundtree handed out full size candy bars to kids before the loaded the bus to head back to school.

There is always some healthy competition between the various divisions as they try and out-decorate each other. This year it seems the crime scene division will take home the trophy for their Alice in Wonderland Theme. All but the backdrop are decorations that they made themselves.

Here are some safety reminders from the sheriff’s office:

Sift through your kids candy before you let them dig in

If your child plans to wear a mask

Use the sidewalks or walk as close as you can to the curb

Pay attention to cars and do not assume the driver sees you

Make yourself visible. Wear something reflective or carry a flashlight

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins