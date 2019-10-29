Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat cancelled, Kidsfest still on

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – One event in Columbia County has been cancelled due to inclement weather, but another is still on.

Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat, originally set for Thursday, has been cancelled. Officials cite incoming inclement weather.

Though officials do remind the public that Kidsfest at Evans Towne Center Park is still on for Saturday, November 2nd!

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and kids are encouraged to come in costume.

Kidsfest is set to feature circus themed activities with live performances by circus performers and plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters.

Below is a schedule of events:

10 a.m. – Juggling Show

10:30 a.m. – Magic Show

11 a.m. – Hooping Show & Aerial Silks

11:30 a.m. – Fire Breathing

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Activity Stations

1 p.m. – Juggling Show

1:30 p.m. – Magic Show

2 p.m. – Hooping Show & Aerial Silks

2:30 p.m. – Fire Breathing

You can purchase tickets for activities by clicking HERE.

Watching performances on the stage is FREE.

Tickets for Venardos Circus can be found HERE.