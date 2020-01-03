Trenton Correctional Officer arrested for distributing drugs, cell phones to inmate

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services administered arrest warrants for a correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield.

24-year-old Kembria Merriweather is charged with distribution of methamphetamine,providing contraband to an inmate, and misconduct in the office.

According to the police report, Merriweather brought three cell phones, two chargers, and eight grams of meth to an inmate she had a relationship with. Merriweather reportedly hid the contraband in her food as she entered the facility. She used this method on multiple occasions throughout the month of December.

Warrants for her arrest say she was paid $2,000 for two of the phones and was still waiting for payment for the third phone and the meth.

Merriweather’s employment was terminated after her arrest.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information as this is an ongoing investigation.