Trees need to be removed for Brown mural

Some extensive prep work is going to be needed before a new James Brown Mural can go downtown.

Commissioners giving the okay for a local artist to paint a large mural of the Godfather of Soul on a wall at the corner of Broad Street and James Brown Boulevard.

Not only will an old mural already there need to be scrapped–two large trees on the street are in line to be removed.

“The trees would be an obstruction it’s just two of them okay you could put some planter boxes there with some beautiful shrubbery lower into the ground it would obstruct the mural if they are not taken down,” said muralist Brian Stewart.

Stewart says one of the trees branches is touching the wall, and needs to be trimmed back so he can start painting.