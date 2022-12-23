WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina.

According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County.

Tree knocked down on Quail Springs Circle in Spring Lakes subdivision; Picture taken by photojournalist Will Baker

Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury Farm where the power is out along with traffic lights being out at Ronald Reagan Drive at Industrial Park Drive.

Authorities also say that a tree fell in a private neighborhood on Stevens Way in Martinez.

In South Carolina, Aiken County deputies are reporting a fallen tree on the intersection of Warren Court at Gregory Lake Road.

This comes after another reported fallen tree by dispatch that was blocking traffic at the intersection of Main Drive at Nicholson Drive in New Ellenton; however, that intersection is now clear.