Beech Island, S.C. (WJBF) – Traffic is flowing smoothly after a tree and car collided early in the morning July 15.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. on Atomic Road at CCC Road.

Traffic was being redirected in the area but all lanes are now back open.

Injuries are reported although the extent of those is unknown.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

