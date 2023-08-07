NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook page, a tree has fallen taking down the power lines at the entrance to The Rapids subdivision.
According to authorities, the entrance and exit have been closed.
by: Karlton Clay
Posted:
Updated:
by: Karlton Clay
Posted:
Updated:
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook page, a tree has fallen taking down the power lines at the entrance to The Rapids subdivision.
According to authorities, the entrance and exit have been closed.