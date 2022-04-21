AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Monday the federal mask mandate was struck down, meaning you’re no longer required by law to wear a mask on airplanes, buses, or any public transit.

For two years, you could face heavy fines or criminal charges if refusing to wear a mask on airplanes or public buses.

But as of Monday, not anymore.

“I’m just sick of them. I’ve been doing it for two years, I travel all the time and it’s just so frustrating,” Jim Gove said.

Some travelers say they’re ditching the mask effective immediately.

“I was very happy. Very happy to be able to travel today without it,” Gove said.

“I don’t think it’s that important to wear masks on the bus today,” Hosey Allen said.

And others say they plan to stick with it.

“I like wearing my mask,” Clifton Brooks said.

“There are a lot of people that haven’t been vaccinated and I have, but just to be on the safe side you know,” Jennifer Alexander said.

Alexander says she’s keeping her mask on to protect her family.

“I’ve got three grandchildren and three kids and I don’t want to carry anything back to them after I finish my trip that could possibly infect them,” Alexander said.

Others say they’re not worried about getting sick.

“I think it has run its course and hopefully it’s behind us,” Gove said.

Augusta Public Transit says it won’t require riders to wear masks, but it will encourage it.

“Not everyone is vaccinated and there are quite a few people who have chosen not to be vaccinated and still ride our buses. It’s just for your own personal safety, but it’s your choice,” Deputy Director of Augusta Public Transit, Dr. Oliver Page said.

Dr. Page says bus operators will continue wearing masks. He asks riders to respect one another, whether they choose to wear a mask or not.

Augusta Regional Airport is deferring all mask questions to its airlines and TSA.