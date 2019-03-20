Trash? or Treasure?

Finding fabulous treasures at rock-bottom prices will drive a big crowd to downtown McCormick, May 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.! “Flea Market on Main” graciously sponsored by the McCormick County Visitors Council, will offer approximately 40 vehicles stuffed full of all kinds of items – all for sale!! Or maybe to trade, who knows. The middle block will be closed to the usual vehicular traffic – and for a good reason: pedestrians will be shoulder to shoulder, searching for the big deal of the day!

If you want to sell those items that someone in your family has been nagging at you to get out of the house or garage, this is the skinny: pack them in your pickup or your car or van, drive to McCormick by 7 a.m., May 4 and park somewhere in the middle block of Main Street! Call 864-378-7032 to register. Approximately 40 parking spots are available – no fee, first come, first served.

Merchants are planning sidewalk sales, the men’s group at the Methodist Church, 200 E Gold St., will provide a heavenly pancake breakfast, and the Humane Society will host a Bark in the Park event in the public park behind the MACK beginning at 11 a.m. Plus the Main Street retail shops will be open as usual; please check for special bargains inside those establishments.

Flea Market on Main is generating lots of interest and excitement even though it is early. Watch for future articles with more specific details!

This story first appeared in the McCormick Messenger.