Trash is a big problem in Aiken County; organization working to fix the issue

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Drive anywhere in Aiken County or South Carolina, and you’re bound to see trash. While litter laws are in place here in Aiken County, leaders say they don’t go far enough.

“I work in some of the more remote areas of the county and there’s trash everywhere,” Chairman of Keep Aiken County Beautiful Advisory Council John Brightbill told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Many residents are expressing their concerns when it comes to the problem and leaders in South Carolina are hearing you. “There’s no denying we have a trash problem in Aiken County,” Keep Aiken County Beautiful Kandace Cave said.

That’s where Keep Aiken County Beautiful comes in. Aiken County has been a part of the adopt-a-highway program for more than 30 years, but Cave says something is missing. “We didn’t really have anything to address prevention and awareness.”

The group is holding “Trash Talk” to bring the community together to get the word out about prevention and awareness — including how it can impact future development and real estate value.

“We drive by it all the time and we know that we wanna do something and I know other people see this and they wanna do something, but they don’t know what to do,” Evelyn Healy/ St. John United Methodist Church said.

Adding more trash cans and recycling bins where pedestrian traffic is could help with the problem. Soon a paid litter pickup crew of at least three people will be dispatched across the county — in areas without paid help.

“You have thoroughfares between dropoff sites,” Aiken County Code Enforcement Officer Samuel Ford shared. “Then you have some of the rural areas, like dirt roads when one person dumps it’s kinda like the broken window effect everybody else comes along and thinks it’s okay and they start dumping on top of that. Then you have a big dump problem in that certain area.”

Aiken County has laws that address littering, but Cave says they’re not specific enough. State lawmakers are also taking note of the problem. A bill in the House would increase littering fines. A $50 civil penalty for littering motorists that does not involve a law enforcement officer being an eyewitness to it. A $75 minimal fine for dumping under 15 lbs is proposed, up from the $25 fine that resulted from amending the litter law in 2018.

It’s still in committee. It will take effect following the Governor’s signature.