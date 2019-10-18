Transitioning veteran makes living through car rental app, Turo

A transitioning veteran found business in an app that rents out your car. Think AirBnB but for vehicles.

Veteran and Turo host, Sarah Lawery, says, “way back when I was in the military, I had went home on leave, and I was trying to rent out a car, but I was under the age of 25, so I couldn’t, and when I was looking up car rental apps like Hertz and other stuff, Turo came up.”

Transitioning to civilian life after three years in the military, Sarah Lawrey didn’t realize what she once needed would soon become her main source of income.

“When you gain control back of your life, it’s weird cause you don’t know what to do. I think that’s why a lot of people stay in the military because it’s easy to get into a routine. You get into a routine, you get into a habit, but coming out of it, yeah, it was definitely a rocky road,” says Lawrey.

Not ready to go back to a normal 9-5, she purchased a separate car just to rent out for the app. According to Turo, the average host makes a little over $300 a month.

“I make anywhere from $1,000-$1,800 a month if the car stays rented out,” says Lawrey.

All that from posting her vehicle to the web, setting a fee per day, and just waiting for a customer to put the keys into the ignition.

“Because this is the only thing that I do, I keep them open 24/7. I had people book with me at 2 o’clock in the morning. I’ve had people book with me and drop it off at 9 o’clock at night,” says Lawrey.

And when it comes to accidents…

“I have to take pictures before each trip so that they can see what damage was there, so that way they know if it came from his trip or not. I can’t use old pictures. They check the time codes and make sure it was in the time frame of the trip,” says Lawrey.

She signed up for a protection plan with the company, giving them 1% of her income in exchange for commercial insurance.

“It gives me just enough where I don’t have to go to work . It allows me just enough where I can be a stay at home wife and mom,” says Lawrey.

Making over $1,000 a month, Lawrey says she doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.