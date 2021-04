DENMARK, SC (WJBF) – Denmark Technical College will host their inaugural App Challenge Expo on April 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event will be on their main campus located at 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd. in the William L. McDuffie Student Services Center. The event is part of a larger partnership with Tennessee State University in an effort to bring coding to underserved communities and HBCU students. It is free of charge.

“Denmark Technical College is excited to bring this interactive and fun event to the community. The best part is that no experience is necessary. We strongly encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about the world of coding, either for fun or as the beginning to a lucrative career, to register. We want to show the community that everyone can code and create,” said Dr. A. Clifton Myles, executive vice president for administration and innovation of Denmark Technical College.