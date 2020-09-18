Train derailment caused by washouts in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – A Norfolk Southern train derailed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday outside of Riddleville, Ga. in Washington County.

Crews say 28 cars derailed from washouts on the track. The westbound train had 158 cars.

No injuries were reported. Recovery teams have been on site all day and evening. The area is expected to be cleared for Friday.

