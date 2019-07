It’s a home with a great view… if you don’t mind trains rumbling by.

Take a look at what we found sitting high a top the Sixth Street railroad bridge over the Savannah River.

It’s a very big and quite active bird’s nest.

At first we thought it might be bald eagles but we talked to people nearby who assured us its an osprey nest.

With a pair of osprey and babies.

So if you’re downtown near the Riverwalk, you might want to check out these real rail birds.