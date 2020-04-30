Trailer stolen from Augusta ministry during the COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A trailer that is used by a local ministry is missing. The trailer hauls food for hungry people and it’s been heavily used during this coronavirus pandemic.

People at the non-profit say they can’t believe somebody would do this.

“We really thought somebody would bring it back to us actually. That’s why we put it on Facebook but apparently that’s not going to happen now so we’re a trailer short,” said Mercy Ministries Executive Director Fran Oliver.

Right now, Mercy Ministries is serving food to about 14,000 to 15,000 people ​during this health crisis. Their numbers keep going up.​

Oliver explained, “We live in an area of town where we have many homeless and a good many under-housed people that either don’t have electricity or cooking facilities so ours has to be geared to walk-thru, drive-thru, distributions. And we also deliver to people who are shut-ins for Golden Harvest,” said Oliver.

​Those deliveries are more of a challenge now that the trailer’s gone. Volunteers noticed it was missing Tuesday morning. The trailer got stuck in their gated, locked lot so they had to park it outside the fence. The trailer was locked.

“How they got it loose or off there? We still got the key to the lock, we don’t have the trailer, nor the lock. We’re not sure how it happened,” said Oliver.

The trailer that was used by the local charity is a 16-foot long flatbed, it’s black, has two newly treated boards, and it has part of a trailer jack on the front. Unfortunately, there are no surveillance cameras at the non-profit.

Oliver said, “A trailer is covered by whatever vehicle is pulling it so no vehicle was pulling it. So it will fall under our property insurance. And to tell you the truth, I really don’t know if it’s covered or not yet.”

Oliver has not filed a police report yet but she says it’s looking like she’ll have to.

Thefts do happen at Mercy Ministries but Oliver said nothing is stolen as big as a trailer.

“That’s so obvious and out there so we still have hopes that somebody might just drop it off. But it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”

If you have any information on the trailer’s whereabouts contact Mercy Ministries at (706) 869-5535.