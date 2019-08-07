Tragic loss for the NewsChannel 6 family

There’s been a death in the WJBF NewsChannel 6 family.

The daughter of our dear friend and colleague, George Myers, was tragically killed last night.

Our hearts are heavy today as we keep George and Deb, and their family in our prayers.

Kathy, affectionately called Kaki by her family, and her twin, Amy, were involved in a tragic crash last night outside Greenville.

Amy remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Out of respect for the Myers’ privacy, we are not sharing photographs from the scene, but we want you to know that investigators say this deadly accident was caused by a drunk driver. Kaki and Amy were wearing their seatbelts, stopped at a red light, when they were slammed from behind by a drunk driver.

That driver, 49-year-old Bradley Ryan Wedlock, from Taylors, SC is also in the hospital. He faces charges of Felony DUI resulting in death, and Felony DUI resulting in grave/great bodily injury.

A third car, a pick-up, was impacted by the crash, and that driver, too, was taken to the hospital.

We tell you these details because we report far too many stories of deadly DUI crashes. And now, one of those stories is about one of our WJBF family members.

Drunk driving kills. Period.

In 2017: 25% of deadly traffic accidents in Georgia were alcohol-related, nearly 32% in South Carolina.

If you are so inclined, we welcome your prayers at this time for the Myers family.