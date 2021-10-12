Traffic stop in Augusta ends with one person in custody, taken to the hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is in custody and has been hospitalized following a traffic stop in Augusta on Monday.

Richmond County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Clifton Street on a black SUV Monday at 7:12 pm.

The SUV was occupied by multiple people. During the traffic stop, one person fled on foot and was tased by a deputy and taken into custody.

While being taken to Charles B. Webster Detention Center, the subject experienced a medical emergency. Deputies transported them to the hospital for treatment.

There is no further information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

