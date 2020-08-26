Traffic light outage at Doug Bernard Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to a traffic light power outage, Richmond County Deputies are directing traffic at the entrance ramps of I-520 and Doug Bernard Parkway.

Georgia Power is also on the scene working to get the traffic lights back working.

Please use an alternate route if possible.

