Traffic light outage at Doug Bernard Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to a traffic light power outage, Richmond County Deputies are directing traffic at the entrance ramps of I-520 and Doug Bernard Parkway.
Georgia Power is also on the scene working to get the traffic lights back working.
Please use an alternate route if possible.
