Traffic fatality in Aiken County

Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – An Aiken County man died today in a single car accident.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating a single car crash that took the life of 23-year-old Ryan K. Evans of Andrews, SC.

The crash happened around 12:19 P.M. on the 3800 block of Wagener Rd. in Aiken, SC.

Evans was travelling West on Wagener Rd. in his Nissan truck when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road. His truck went through a fence and hit a tree. He was restrained.

Evans died from traumatic injuries, toxicology results are pending. Highway patrol is continuing the investigation.