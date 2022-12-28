UPDATE, 12/29/2022, 9:07 A.M. – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people have died after an accident that occured on Highway 28 and Melrose Road.

According to SCHP, the incident occurred around 6:50 P.M. on Wednesday.

According to authorities, vehicle one, which was a 2008 Cadillac, was traveling south on Highway 28 while vehicle two, which was a 2022 Toyota Camry, was traveling northbound on Highway 28.

Authorities say vehicle one crossed the centerline striking vehicle two head on.

Both drivers of vehicle one and two died on the scene.

One of the drivers has been identified as Timothy Cofield, 36, of Clarks Hill.

According to the Coroner’s Office, there are no autopsies scheduled at this time.

According to SCHP, this accident is still under investigation.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in McCormick County are responding to an accident in the Clarks Hill section of the county.

According to a social media post, the incident is on Hwy 28 South.

Hwy 28 is being diverted around the accident near Bethany Baptist Church.

If possible, you’re asked to avoid this area as traffic delays are possible.

