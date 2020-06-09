Traffic accident at Peach Orchard and Bobby Jones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Multiple accidents, with at least one rollover, are being reported at Peach Orchard Road and Bobby Jones Expressway.
Responding to more than one accident, Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies have reported injuries at the site, with one vehicle on top of the overpass and another in the Western grassy median.
There is no report on lane blockages at this time.
