Traditional school schedule starting August 17 appears unlikely in Aiken County

Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is learning more information on the status of students returning to school in August in Aiken Public Schools.

According to Superintendent King Laurence, “all students (4k-12th grade) returning to a traditional school schedule right away on August 17 appears unlikely.”

The Back To School Task Force is scheduled to present its recommendations to the school board and community at the board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. at the district’s headquarters.

The recommendations include the option to choose virtual learning or traditional, or both.