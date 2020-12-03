Tractor trailer fire near I-520 Eastbound Exit 16

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer loaded with pine straw that caught on fire is causing road blocks at I-520 Eastbound at Exit 16 for Laney Walker and Sand Bar Ferry Road.
Multiple units from Augusta Fire Department are battling the fire that began shortly before 4 p.m. today.
Officials with Augusta Fire Department tell WJBF that, because of the size of the fire and rush hour peak traffic to expect significant delays along I-520 Eastbound and detours for at least another hour.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing story.
