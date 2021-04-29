Tractor trailer crash shuts down I-20 East and West bound

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash on east bound I-20 at Gordon Highway.

The tractor trailer was carrying wood chips and is totally engulfed in flames. It is sitting underneath the Gordon Highway overpass.

Gold Cross EMS and Richmond County Fire are on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

East and West bound I-20 are shut down and vehicles are being detoured onto Gordon Highway North and South bound. Traffic on Gordon Highway is being diverted to avoid crossing the overpass.

Road closures are expected to last several hours. Please seek an alternate route if possible.

Firefighters are currently working a tanker trailer fire underneath the Gordon Hwy bridge.



All motorists are advised to avoid I-520 at this time.



⁦@WRDW_WAGT⁩ ⁦@WJBF⁩ ⁦@WFXGFOX54⁩ ⁦@AUG_Chronicle⁩ pic.twitter.com/CcyREqTEEl — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) April 29, 2021

