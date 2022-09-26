AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Shepeard Community Blood Center is collecting toys for patients at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The toy drive, which marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, lasts through the end of September.

Donated toys will help out kids who require a stay at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“Right now they’re asking for coloring books, Halloween costumes, stuffed animals…basically things that children can do to kind of keep their mind off of what’s going on around them while they’re at the hospital, receiving treatment,” says Ashley Whitaker with Shepeard Community Blood Center.

Items being asked for include:

Lego sets

Adult coloring (crayons & colored pencils)

Easy Arts & Crafts sets

Action Figures (especially Superheroes)

Stuffed animals (with sewn eyes, not bead eyes)

Toys that say ‘Ages 2 and Up’

Infant toys (rattles, things that light up and play music)

Uno cards and board games

All items must by new and in original packaging.

Those toys can be donated at Shepeard Community Blood Centers. You can find a list of locations HERE.

If you can’t donate in person, you can donate to the hospital’s Amazon Wish List.