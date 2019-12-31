Tow to Go will help you get home safely this New Year’s Eve

CSRA (WJBF) – If you plan on celebrating New Year’s Eve with a few drinks, “Tow-to- Go” will help you get home safely.

The service is underway and will end the morning of January 2nd.

You don’t have to be a Triple A member.

Just call 1-800-2- Tow-2- GO.

Crews will take you AND your car to a location within a 10 mile radius.

Important Tow to Go guidelines: