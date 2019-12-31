Tow to Go will help you get home safely this New Year’s Eve

CSRA (WJBF) – If you plan on celebrating New Year’s Eve with a few drinks, “Tow-to- Go” will help you get home safely.
The service is underway and will end the morning of January 2nd.
You don’t have to be a Triple A member.
Just call 1-800-2- Tow-2- GO.
Crews will take you AND your car to a location within a 10 mile radius.
Important Tow to Go guidelines:
- Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.
- You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.
- In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
- Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.