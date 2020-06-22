Tourist attraction in Columbia County follows CDC guidelines and aims to help local economy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- There’s 18 square miles of water in Columbia County. Now, you can paddle around to see it! The new attraction is called Serene 18.

You can paddle around the four different routes in a kayak, canoe, on a paddle board, or bring a friend! Go tandem. All you need is a Serene 18 passport!

It has a map of where to go, wildlife to look out for, and the history of each place. You get a stamp for each completed journey. Then, you get a free shirt.

This gives you the opportunity to travel on a lake, a canal, and a river.

Executive Director for the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Shelly Blackburn says, “the overall goal is to increase awareness of what we have to offer here in Columbia County because we really are blessed with natural resources, and we want the world to know about that, so we can come here and experience it in a way that’s packaged, and it makes it as simple as possible.”

The Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes this will attract out of town visitors to stay in local hotels and support our local economy.

The owner of Outdoor Augusta, Amy Colbert, here at Betty’s Branch, say this has introduced newcomers to their business and they sell out fast.

“I think with everything being so uncertain this summer with vacations, it’s like four mini vacations for people that live around here, just day trips. And the passport has everything in it that you would need to know about locations, so super easy to set up,” says Colbert.

For a passport, CLICK HERE.