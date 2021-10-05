Tourism continues to be steady in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Thousands of people are flocking to Columbia County to enjoy the amenities and events.

“The latest numbers that we have shows $166 million was left here in Columbia County by tourist spending so that’s significant. That helps offset taxes we as homeowners would have to pay,” said Shelly Blackburn, Executive Director of the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tuesday, Blackburn showed county commissioners what progress has been made over the past year.

She reports more than 4,000 people have sought her and her team’s help. Columbia County ranks 25th out of 159 in Georgia tourism expenditures.

Blackburn said, “There are a lot of events going on in the fall and winter. We’re continuing to see tournaments, fishing tournaments, soccer tournaments you name it. Those didn’t really slow down in COVID but they’re certainly picking back up.”

The Serene 18 Paddle Trail along with the entertaining marketing videos are a huge hit. They have reached more than four million people according to Blackburn.

She said, “We’ve even had fan art created for Serene 18, so I guess that’s how you know you really made it.”

Blackburn revealed some clips of a new promotional video to commissioners highlighting the opening of a new dam trail.

Blackburn added, “Called paddle up, it really explains the new route and the adventure our characters Redford and Benny took to find the route. But it is continuing to bring in people Columbia County on a daily basis.”

For upcoming events in Columbia County, click or tap here.