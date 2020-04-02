Tough times ahead for event industry during social distancing

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- On Sunday President Donald Trump the nations social distancing guidelines through April 30th, causing businesses that depend on crowds to suffer during this stretch.

“With the social distancing guidelines that the CDC have put out, it shuts us out pretty quick,” said Alex Collins, the general manager at American Audio Visual Services.

Along with the cancellation of conferences, banquets and ceremonies, the postponement of the Masters Tournament has hurt local businesses like American Audio Visuals Services during their busiest time of year.

“We’ve loss business for half the month of March, the entire month of April and now leading into May,” said Collins.

Not only locally are event specialists and planners are having trouble, but globally as Toronto cancels all public events and festivals through June 30th.

American Audio Visual has been fortunately to host some events for groups virtually, through various media platforms.

“We can offer these services and hopefully that be something that will at least hold us for the tough months ahead,” said Collins.