AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department announced Wednesday that the Touch-A-Truck and Power Wheels Derby event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 has been canceled.

According to the City of Aiken, the potential impact of Hurricane Ian and the weather forecast prompted the event to be canceled for this year.

For more information, you’re asked to call (803) 642-7631.