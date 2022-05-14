AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A total lunar eclipse will take place Sunday night and be visible in the CSRA. It is the first of two lunar eclipses in 2022.

According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse will begin in the Augusta area just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday night and last until almost 3 a.m. Monday morning, with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:11 a.m.

Space.com says a lunar eclipse occurs “when the moon passes into the shadow of the Earth. Since the Earth and the moon have slightly tilted orbits to each other, this happens generally a couple of times a year when the tilts of the orbit align.” It will also be a Super Blood Moon eclipse, due to the moon being at its closest point to earth for the month.

“When a total lunar eclipse happens, it passes into the umbra or deep shadow of the Earth,” says space.com. “Light from our planet is refracted around the edges of the atmosphere and falls upon the moon’s surface. That’s where the red hue comes from.”

Unlike a solar eclipse, no special equipment is needed to view a lunar eclipse. However, your view may depend on being in the right place at the right time.

“Partly cloudy skies Saturday night into Sunday means some areas will have a great view while others will have a partial view,” said WJBF NewsChannel 6 Meteorologist Ryan Gold.

If you can’t make it outside, there are several live streams of the event, including one by NASA Science Live that will include a discussion of eclipses as well as the agency’s moon-landing Artemis program.

Another lunar eclipse will occur on November 8th and will be at least partially visible in the CSRA.