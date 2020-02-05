Topgolf releases final renderings for Augusta location

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Topgolf has released final renderings for it’s upcoming Augusta location.

The company is calling it their ‘first, backyard-style venue’ featuring an open, single-floor design.

“The city of Augusta has such a rich history and its impact on the game of golf is immeasurable. As Topgolf continues to do its part to grow the game, there is no better place to launch our latest venue concept than here,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Craig Kessler. “We are thrilled to celebrate the legacy of golf at Topgolf Augusta while introducing new people to the game in innovative ways.”

The Augusta location is set to open in April of this year in the Village at Riverwatch.

You can view the renderings below or click HERE if you’re having trouble viewing them.