Topgolf offers unique design for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction is underway on the new Topgolf in Augusta. But when it’s finished, it may look a little different than you have imagined.

Just take a drive that way and you can already see the makings of a standard Topgolf. A structure is in place and the nets are up. But when it comes to the playing, your experience may be different.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Billy Williams, a local Topgolf fan in Augusta. He said, “Love to be able to take some time with some colleagues from work and go drive a few balls.”

Another fan, Scott Montgomery, agreed. “I’ve lived here all my life so I’m ready for something like this to come.”

You can see construction crews working at Topgolf’s newest location at the Village at Riverwatch shopping center in the Garden City. And while crews execute construction plans, fans wait in anticipation.

Williams added, “It’s a great location with the Masters right around the coroner. You’ve got Riverwatch easy to get in and out of downtown. Good location.”

“Other than movies and walking downtown every now and again on First Friday there is not much going on,” Montgomery, of Hephzibah, said. “I think it will be a good investment and a good addition.”

NewsChannel 6 dug deep locating the building plans for the entertainment center. The multiple page document shows just one level for the popular golf bays that typically offer a multi-level experience at other Topgolf locations. We counted 36 golf bays on one floor categorized as VIP, Hitting and Enhanced bays.

On site, you can already see a single level structure complete with a roof.

Montgomery also said, “I think the multi levels bring a little more excitement and hold more people.”

“We’d like for it to be whatever they’ve done in the past because that’s what people when they think of Topgolf, that’s what they think. But, I don’t know if there are some restrictions,” said Williams.

We reached out to Topgolf and a spokesperson there would not confirm the floor plan, but promised “this will be a Topgolf experience like you have never seen before….specifically developed for the Augusta community.”

Plans also show a patio and playground.

Williams also said, “It’d be better if it had multi level, but we will take what we can get here in Augusta.”

A Topgolf spokesperson said they are excited to “tee off” in late spring/early summer.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins