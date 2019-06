AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Topgolf is coming to Augusta.

Commissioner Sean Frantom made the announcement on June 18 via social media.

At Top Golf you reserve bays where you can eat, drink and play by hitting golf balls into targets.

Frantom says he’s been working with developers for several years.

It hasn’t been released where or when it will open. However, Frantom said we can expect more details very soon.