Top performing students receive bikes for high literacy achievements

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – At Copeland Elementary School top performing students received bicycles and gift cards to celebrate high literacy achievements. The event was sponsored by “Toys for Tots.”

“We’re celebrating the top three students per grade level by level by show of the number of lessons they passed in the program that we use,” said Principal Laurie Taylor.

“Its just nice to celebrate the successes that our students are making. In today’s world we have so much negativity, so anytime we can focus on the positive we can. We are working really hard at Copeland to increase our literacy skills in our students, our reading skills in our students and to celebrate all the work they are doing is a blessing,” said Principal Taylor.

Principal Taylor told me she was very thankful for “Toys for Tots “as they not only provided bikes, but they also filled their conference room with gifts and toys.