Top brass at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are giving a mighty congratulations to 3 of their deputies

Burke County, GA (WJBF) – According to Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard, Corporal Robert South noticed a young man walking on the side of the road with gas cans. When Corporal South stopped to give him a ride, he learned that the man walked 3 to 4 hours every day from the city of Waynesboro to his job.

While in the patrol car, he noticed the man’s shoes were not only 2 sizes too big but also falling apart on the soles. Corporal South paid for the man’s gas as well as a cold can of soda and struck up a conversation about the man’s family. According to Corporal South, the man was very humble telling him that he and the family were doing “Ok”.

Staying true to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office mission of serving others, Corporal South spoke to his fellow teammates on the Crime Suppression Team about the chance meeting. As a result, South, along with Sergeant Swint and Deputy McKenzie all brought in bags of groceries, multiple articles of clothing as well as a properly sized new pair of shoes to help the man and his family. One of the deputy’s family members also donated a $25 gift cart to Walmart for any needs they may have.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says, “Our deputies take pride in helping the community, both through enforcement actions as well as serving others.” “Serve others and Pay it Forward is in our motto and is something Sheriff Williams reinforces all of them; we do our best to demonstrate it through our actions a well. The actions of these deputies show why we are Burke county strong.”