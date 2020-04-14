Toddler involved shooting ruled accidental

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A little girl is now in the hospital after she was shot in a home on the 800 block of Cummings Road in Evans.

Neighbors said they are very said this happened especially since it’s right after Easter.

“My sister said, ‘that’s a gunshot!’ And we heard screams. And we said somebody is screaming, we think somebody got shot,” said Kaeyana Collier.

Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, a shots fired call involving a juvenile went through Columbia County dispatch.

Collier made the call to 911. She said, “She came out carrying the baby and she said the baby had been shot. And my dad immediately grabbed the baby and laid the baby down flat and began giving CPR. After my sister felt and seen she didn’t have a pulse.”

Collier’s dad, with help from her sister, was able to resuscitate the toddler.

“Recognition? No, he doesn’t really care about that. His biggest concern was the baby and helping save a life,” said Collier.

Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to me a one-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen. She is turning two next month.

An eight-year-old and a six-year-old were inside the home watching TV before the shooting. The eight-year-old found a gun and accidentally shot the two-year-old.

“Early in the investigation. We’re still doing interviews. We’re doing a search warrant on the house and we’re trying to get all the facts so that we can come up with the conclusion as to exactly what happened,” said Captain Andy Shedd.

Columbia County police are searching for the man who brought the gun inside the home. Police said he was gone before they got to the shooting scene.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.