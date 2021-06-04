Toddler dies after accident on Bobby Jones at Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A child has died as the result of an accident on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is investigating the death of 19-month-old Khyren Williams.

The child was a passenger in a vehicle involved in an accident on June 1, just at 9 p.m., on Bobby Jones Expressway at Wrightsboro Road.

Williams was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS for treatment.

The coroner tells us Williams died Friday at 2:36 p.m.

No autopsy will be done.

No further information has been provided.