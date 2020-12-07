Today is the registration deadline for Jan. 5 Georgia Senate run-off: Here’s what you need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is the last day to register to vote in the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate run-off election, which could determine whether Democrats or Republicans hold the U.S. Senate.

“If you’re going to do it through the mail or in person, you need to obtain a paper form. If you’re going to send that in through the mail, make sure it gets postmarked today, or it’s going to be too late,” Lynn Bailey, executive director of the Richmond Co. Board of Elections said. “The third option for voters would be to apply to register to vote online through the Secretary of State’s MYVOTER page.”

On the MYVOTER page, you can register to vote anytime before midnight, and you can also use the website to check if you are already registered.

If you voted using an absentee ballot in the Nov. General Election, but you did not mark that you are either physically disabled or over the age of 65, you must reapply for an additional absentee ballot. Otherwise, one will not be automatically sent to you.

If you received an absentee ballot in the mail, but decide you would like to vote in person, just be sure to surrender that absentee ballot at your polling place. If you were issued an absentee ballot and do not return it to the polling place when voting in-person, you may have to vote using a provisional ballot.

Early voting beings next Monday, Dec. 14 at Bell Auditorium.

The run-off election comes shortly after Georgia’s second statewide recount of ballots for the presidential election.

“This is not the first election we’ve ever done in the state of Georgia. We’re trained professionals, and we are there to protect ballots, to make sure that they’re secure, and to also make sure that when we tabulate those ballots, that we are reflecting exactly what the voter intended to do when they marked their ballot,” Bailey said. “I, for one, think we’ve achieved all of that and more in the state of Georgia.”

In Richmond Co., ballots were recounted first by hand, then by machine.

“The final result of that recount, was out of the 87,530 ballots we counted, there was a seven vote difference between the three candidates running for president. You break that down into percentages and it’s miniscule, it’s nothing, it’s near perfect,” Bailey said. “That was, I think, the same experience that election officials had all across the state of Georgia. I think it’s time we recognize that there are checks and balances in place to protect the system.”