Tire dumping in Augusta raises concerns

It’s an issue that continues to pile up in Augusta

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) We got several complaints about illegal tire dumps like this one near RichmondAcademy.

City leaders have tried different programs over the years to collect scrap tires but despite all these efforts it continue to be a big problem.

“Nobody wants to take the time or the expense to drive to the landfill and do it properly they would rather I guess throw it on the side of the road throw it in the alley ways and whatever,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Because of COVID the landfill canceled it’s two free scraptire round events this year,

The director hopes to hold the events next year.