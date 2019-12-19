Tips to avoid porch pirates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Keep a close eye on the gifts you order online. There have been several reports of people walking right up to your porch to take them.

Whether you’re checking out an Amazon Wish List and checking it twice or filling the shopping cart up at your favorite store to treat yourself, you’re probably one of many cashing in on the billions of dollars estimated to be spent during the holiday season.

“That’s the only shopping that I do anymore is online shopping,” said Deborah Hickman , who lives in Augusta.

You could see the remnants of Hickman’s online purchases piled in her recycle can. She told NewsChannel 6 despite reports of people walking up to your front door to steal what was left by a delivery person, she’s safe this year.

“I rely on our community here to watch out for one another. We have a neighborhood watch,” she said. “And we have a lot of retired folks here. Even though it’s quiet and it looks like nobody is home, we are here and we are watching.”

Others are not so lucky. Anyone working or still busy shopping and running errands may find it tough to be home to receive those packages. An unofficial Facebook poll shows some in the CSRA have a few tricks to thwart porch pirates. For the Winters, it’s having a relative or friend stop by the home to retrieve the package. Erica Tiffany has a great idea. Have it delivered to work. Another idea is having your orders go to an Amazon Locker, an option you can select when choosing your delivery or a local store.

“UPS and Fed Ex try to put the packages up to where they are not visible by the road, which really helps a lot,” Hickman said. “I have things up on my porch that they can sit the packages behind so they don’t show.”

It’s holiday time so reward yourself with a security camera for your home. That way, you can know exactly when your package arrives and when someone comes who should not.