Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – New opportunities for affordable housing are moving forward in Augusta.

A draft ordinance, that will allow tiny homes in certain parts of Augusta ,has been approved by commissioners.

The ordinance sets guidelines as to where the tiny homes can be built.

“This ordinance opens the door for private developers to develop if the see fit to do so the city has no plan the city is not looking to put any dollars into tiny home development even if we wanted to we couldn’t because ordinances don’t allow us to do so,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The second reading of the ordinance still must be approved by the full commission.