AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three people are wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault incident that occurred on the 200 block of East Boundary Street Saturday December 5, 2020.
The people in the photos are believed to be victims of the aggravated assault. The Silver Mercedes sedan appears to belong to the suspect, while the white 2000’s Toyota Camry appears to belong to the victims.
If you have any information please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.
- Three wanted for questioning in Richmond County aggravated assault incident
- Operation Homefront teams up with Food Lion to provide holiday meals for 150 Augusta military families
- Aiken Toys for Tots, Salvation Army Angel Tree providing help for children in Bamberg, Barnwell, and Allendale Counties
- Abilene Baptist Church singing Christmas tree brings hope to Evans
- Crews respond to scrap metal fire on Molly Pond Road