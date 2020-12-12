Three wanted for questioning in Richmond County aggravated assault incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three people are wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault incident that occurred on the 200 block of East Boundary Street Saturday December 5, 2020.

The people in the photos are believed to be victims of the aggravated assault. The Silver Mercedes sedan appears to belong to the suspect, while the white 2000’s Toyota Camry appears to belong to the victims.

If you have any information please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.