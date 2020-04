AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people for questioning in reference to a burglary.

The people in the picture above are wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary that occurred on April 19, 2020 on the 1700 block of Starnes Street in Augusta.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.